Even being totally objective (if that’s possible), the city of Washington’s dispute with the Washington Special Road District over funding both parties have positive points. This column is not an effort to please both sides because that’s probably not possible. But it is true that solid arguments can be made by both sides in their positions.
The city of Washington wants reimbursement from the road district from county property taxes apportioned to the district in the amount of 25 percent, which it is entitled to for the past three years. The taxes were paid by residents of the city and road district, with about 90 percent paid by city residents. The city believes it has a valid point in seeking the funds since the vast majority of the taxes comes from city residents. That’s a strong argument.
The road district maintains 18.4 miles of roads that approach the city from approximately three sides. Road districts were established years ago with the idea that good roads were needed to get to the nearby city so residents of the district could access the city easily, which benefited both the city and residents of the district. City businesses benefit and district residents benefit from all the amenities offered by the city. Special road taxing districts made sense at one time to both sides, especially in the days of the horses and buggies. Roads districts still make sense to people who live in road districts.
One positive about the road districts is that they bring the taxing and governing bodies closer to the people they serve. Fear has been expressed by residents in the district that if they are dissolved, the money will go to the county, and that it will be spread throughout the county. The county will not be in close touch with them like the district commissioners are and their needs will go unattended. It may be said that fear is not justified, but it’s there.
The people served by the Washington Special Road District generally appear to be satisfied with the system.
The way it is now, the road districts are not mandated to share 25 percent of their share of county personal and real estate taxes collected with their nearby municipal governments. Under the law, they can share up to 25 percent. Some districts do share it annually, but not always.
As the county grew in developments and population, the property tax levy for roads and bridges didn’t keep up with the transportation needs. It fell way short. So the county enacted a half-cent sales tax with voter approval for roads and bridges. The sales tax really helped to fill the gap between needs throughout the county and revenue requirements.
One way that is permitted under the law to dissolve districts is by a vote of the people in the district, which includes voters in the city who live in the district. There are other legal ways the county can dissolve a road district, which were mentioned in a news story in The Missourian.
A vote by the eligible voters on dissolution might be the best way to solve this issue.