The city of Washington and Franklin County have decided to sell the 29.2 acres in the east part of the city that they had said earlier they would donate to the state for a new home for veterans.
There is a study underway by the Missouri Veterans Commission to establish the need of a new veterans home and a location for it. The study will be completed this fall. One of the elements in the study is to determine a site within 90 miles of the St. Louis home for a new veterans home.
The Veterans Commission is well aware of the offer of free land in Washington.
It was a surprise when the county announced it will try to market the land, especially since the study for a new home is in progress and will be completed in the fall. Why all of a sudden the rush by the county to market the land?
The county owns 18.2 acres of the 29.2 acres, and the city of Washington, which owns the rest, decided some time ago to permit the county to take the lead in the project. The city is going along with the county’s decision to sell the tract.
Neither the city nor county needs the money that will come from the sale of the land!
There is an estimate of nearly 1,000 or more veterans in the state on a waiting list to enter a veterans home. Many are from the St. Louis area.
Even with the offer of free land there is no guarantee that the state will select the Washington site. Politics is involved in the decision — no doubt about that.
But the offer of free land has to be an incentive that would help in the site decision.
We find the city’s and the county’s action puzzling. Was the Washington City Council involved in making the decision? The county’s three commissioners voted to try to market the property. Several years ago the land was appraised at $75,000 an acre, or just under $2.2 million.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said there hasn’t been any new discussions on the location of a new veterans home in Washington. The reason is the study is underway and until it is completed, there wouldn’t be any discussions. That should be obvious. Brinker said the county’s decision was “carefully and thoughtfully reviewed.” He added the county had no indications it was going to be selected as the site “so it’s in the best interests of the county to sell the property.”
There will be no indications until the study is completed in the fall!
What about the interests of veterans who are on a waiting list to enter a home? Why the rush to market the property now?
If the land is sold, what is the county going to do with the money? Has it been earmarked for a project?
Wouldn’t it be better to wait a couple of months for the veterans home study to be completed before putting the tract up for sale?
It’s a judgment call to be sure on the county’s part, but the timing is a question in the minds of veterans and others.