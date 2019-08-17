There are many American eyes on what is happening in Hong Kong, and the same is true in many other countries. How China reacts to the protests in Hong Kong is the main question.
Hong Kong is a classic example of how people react about threats to their freedoms, the benefits of which are dear to them.
What is happening has been brewing for many years since England turned governing over to mainland China, which has moved slowly to align it with its government.
People in Hong Kong are very industrious, capitalistic and like the democractic way of life. It is a very active economic hub for that part of the word.
President Trump has warned China that it must respond in a humane manner to the unrest in Hong Kong if it wants to strike a trade deal with the United States. China has responded to comments from American lawmakers in an angry tone. Western countries in general have struggled over how to respond to Beijing, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The reports that mainland China has moved troops to the Hong Kong border have increased fears that military intervention may be forthcoming. What will happen then is anybody’s guess. The protests have become more violent and there is a lack of leadership directing them but the people keep coming out in large numbers.
The protests began in June in response to a bill allowing extradition to the mainland and they were not violent in the beginning. Beijing backed down on the extradition issue. The protestors are pro-democracy. They seem to believe Beijing won’t crackdown on them because it would be too damaging to China on the many issues it has. However, if the pro-democracy protests should spread to the mainland, probably the military will step in and there will be bloodshed. The main fear Beijing has is the spread of the pro-democracy movement.
While on a newspaper study mission to China several years ago, our guide, a well-educated teacher, was asked about life in China. “As long as I’m not political, I have freedoms,” he said.
Under the British colony government, residents of Hong Kong had freedoms, and a democratic way of life. Since the British left and mainland China has ruled Hong Kong, Beijing has moved slowly toward a communist dictatorship. But the spirit of democracy has lived on, and the people have been happy to a point but haven’t accepted mainland China’s type of rule.
China watchers have said in time Beijing hoped that people in Hong Kong would come around to its way of thinking. It hasn’t happened. Even in mainland China, there are pockets of discontent with the government and that’s why there have been predictions of a civil war in the future.