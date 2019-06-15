There aren’t many countries in the world that do not have protests flaming from unhappy residents over an issue or two. China has a major uproar going on right now in Hong Kong.
There has been major and minor uprisings in Hong Kong ever since mainland China took over jurisdiction of that area after the British gave up that colony in 1997. Most of the unrest has occurred when China has taken away some of the freedoms the 7 million residents of Hong Kong enjoyed under British rule.
The latest protests have to do with the city’s legal autonomy. A pending bill has to do with extradition of alleged criminals to China from Hong Kong. Residents of Hong Kong fear extradition will be abused by China for political reasons. Crowds of upward of a million people have demonstrated. The people fear the extradition issue is just another attempt to erode their freedoms.
According to media reports, Hone Kong has thrived as a semi-autonomous region with a Western-style legal system. Residents fear the repercussions from such a law will harm Hong Kong’s strong economy. People don’t trust the Hong Kong and China officials if the bill passes. The people fear it will not be used fairly and will be used against political foes of mainland China.
There has been unrest in Hong Kong since the British rule ended.