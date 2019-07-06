foundation ranks Missouri as 28th of 50 states in child well-being this year, a slight decline in rank from 26th in the 2018 report. This is according to KIDS COUNT Data Book, released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
There are about 1.4 million children in Missouri today who are more likely to live in poverty than in the state in 1990. The 30th edition of the Data Book, an annual report on child well-being, examines change in how the nation’s children are doing since the first Data Book was published in 1990. By measuring indicators over time in four areas of research shows how important they are in children’s lives, economic well-being, education, health, family and community.
The report on Missouri revealed a downward tick in ranking which reflects a combination of a persistently slower pace of economic growth in middle America and disparities in resources and opportunities for children based on demographics and location, said Missouri KIDS Count program director, Tracy Greever-Rice. He said about one-fifth of “our children” live in poverty and “we haven’t made reliable inroads into decreasing this proportion of our child population exposed to the long-term consequences of poverty” since the Data Book was first published.
In 1990, 17 percent of Missouri’s children lived in households with incomes below the federal poverty level, and in 2017, 19 percent of the state’s children lived in poverty.
While Missouri’s ranking on the health domain improved from 33rd to 32nd place from 2018 to 2019, the child and teen death rate continues to rise. In 2017, the rate stood at 36 per 100,000, or 521 deaths, between the ages of 1-19.
The only solution is to expand existing programs that provide services to children, including health care. Strengthening the family unit would help.