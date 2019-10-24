t’s a scandal that has rocked the sports scene at the high school level in the St. Louis area — perhaps statewide. Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School has suspended its football program for the season, fired its entire coaching staff in the sport, after it was learned the school had violated rules in regard to the use of an ineligible player. It was self-imposed as the investigation continues.
Cardinal Ritter was undefeated this season in seven games, but will not enter the playoffs because of its violation. It has forfeited all of its victories, including a game with St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, and its conference title also has been forfeited. Cardinal Ritter and Borgia play in the Large Division of the St. Louis Archdiocesan Athletic Association. Cardinal Ritter defeated Borgia, 54-8, in a game earlier this month.
he ineligible player, a junior, scored four touchdowns against Borgia. He used another name and jersey number in one game this year. Known for its successful sports teams, Cardinal Ritter in football this season is not only ranked high statewide, it is nationally ranked as one of the top high school teams in the country. It has six players who are considered top NCAA Division 1 college prospects.
he player was ineligible to play in the team’s opener because he was ejected from the 2018 state championship game and the rules are that if a player is ejected from a game he is ineligible to play in the next game, even if it is next season. The player violated the rule by playing in the first game of the season in 2019.
The coaches had to know the player was ineligible and allowed him to play. The coaches should have been fired. They set a terrible example for the team’s players and all the students in the school by cheating. Since the team was winning and had some outstanding players, more attention was directed on the team and their cheating was bound to be discovered.
We feel sorry for the ineligible player because he was misled by the coaches who allowed him to play. The coaches are the instructors on the rules. The fact is that the team probably would have won that first game of the season without the ineligible player. Sports Editor Bill Battle said Bill Jackson, the ineligible player, only used the “Marvin Burks” identity once this season, in the team’s first game in the Chicago area. Jackson now has been suspended for the first eight games next season as a punishment. The Archdiocese of St. Louis reportedly made the decision to cancel the rest of the football season. The assumption is that the state office that oversees sports in high schools reminded the school that Jackson was ineligible to play in the first game of the season, or he would have wore his regular uniform, according to Battle.
The coaches violated the trust the school and the players had in them. But worst of all, they set a terrible example for the students. School officials also may have not known about the rule on eligibility of players when ejected from a game. They depend on the coaches for guidance on rules.
It’s tough on all the team members since all their hard work in training to excel has been wiped out. Not only do they lose the conference title, but a chance for a state title in their division, and perhaps an undefeated season.
The coaches are to blame. They failed the players and the school by their faulty leadership.