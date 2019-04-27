At first glance it may seem a bit trivial, but given more thought the county commission did the right thing in sending a message to contractors involved in the jail/dispatching center project. The message is that all change orders adding more cost must be approved by the commission.
The commission denied paying a $385 change order that would increase the overall cost of a communications tower being installed at the county jail because the change order was not run by the commission.
The change order was approved by the company managing the $30 million project.
What really angered the commissioners is that they were not aware of the change order until after the work was done.
This act of a lack of communication and the action by the commission should put the project manager on notice that the commission wants to know about change orders with added cost regardless of the amount.
Even though the amount was small, the action by the commissioners was justified. We doubt if it will happen again.
The commissioners also served notice that they intend to be watchful in spending the taxpayers’ money.