The St. Louis Business Journal every year ranks the largest Chambers of Commerce in the St. Louis metro area by their most recent budgets.
The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce ranks No. 2 again this year with a budget of $2.3 million. That, of course, includes the Washington Fair budget, which is a more than $1 million operation. The Washington Chamber has more than 500 members, which is very strong.
Ranked No. 1 in operating budgets is, of course, the St. Louis Regional Chamber, with a budget of $8.85 million. The St. Louis Regional Chamber has 880 members.
Ranked No. 3 is the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis, with a budget of $645,427 and 406 members. No. 4 in the rankings is the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce with a $625,000 budget and 549 members. Next is the Greater St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce at $619,000 and 762 members.
The Union Area Chamber of Commerce was ranked No. 25 by the Business Journal with a budget of $100,000 and 300 members.
Strong leadership and support by members are the hallmarks of successful Chambers.