The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether a question on citizenship will be included in the 2020 census. “Are you a citizen of the United States” question is the issue that the high court will decide if it can be asked by census takers.
The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to bypass additional lower-court proceedings and intervene now because there is a June deadline for the census questionnaire to be printed. The Supreme Court agreed to move quickly to make a decision. The court will hear the case in April.
Now this may seem to many people to be a minor issue to get so worked up about. But money is involved. Allocation of billions of dollars from the federal treasury to governmental entities is at stake. The money is allocated by population. The census also determines the number of congressional seats states receive.
According to The Wall Street Journal, a citizenship question hasn’t been asked by census takers since 1950, but it is included in one-year surveys the census conducts on a smaller sample group.
The criticism about the citizenship question consist of allegations that it is discriminatory and will dissuade Hispanics and other minorities from responding. And it comes at a time when immigration is at the forefront in national issues. If the question is ruled legal, the opponents say an inaccurate population count will result. That would be a disadvantage to areas that have a heavy population of immigrants, legal and illegal ones, goes the opponents’ argument. These opponents to the question have sued the Trump Administration.
The Department of Justice has said it needs the question asked to give it the data to help enforce the Voting Rights Act.
The Department of Justice argues that the question is lawful because the Constitution vests the government with discretion on how to conduct the census, and because the question was included during earlier eras of America’s history.
Who knows how the Supreme Court will rule. The opinion here is that the question is legal, but when it comes to legal matters, we are no different from most of our readers — we are in the category of rank amateurs.