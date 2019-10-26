In a stunning capitulation to a drug cartel, Mexican President Lopez Obrador, agreed last week to release a son of the infamous drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman after gunmen took over a major Mexican city.
The incident took place in Culiacan, a modern, middle-class city of around 800,000 residents in Northwestern Mexico after police arrested Ovidio Guzman, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Within minutes of Guzman’s capture, hundreds of cartel gunmen toting assault weapons and wearing bulletproof vests began patrolling the city’s streets in convoys of armored, machine gun-mounted SUVs.
They shot up government buildings, torched cars and kidnapped eight army soldiers and an officer. Eight people were killed and at least 16 were wounded in the mayhem that ensued. Gunmen engineered a jailbreak that freed 55 prisoners, according to The Journal.
For over 12 hours, the city was under siege while the police and army were overwhelmed and outgunned. Fearing more violence, Lopez Obrador ordered the release of Guzman saying, “The capture of one criminal cannot be worth more than the lives of people. ... We do not want deaths. We do not want war.”
This is the alarming state of large swaths of Mexico today. The U.S.’s neighbor to the south is besieged by relentless, cartel-fueled violence. The cartels are so powerful they commit violence with impunity as the government backs down with increasing frequency.
The Associated Press reported that in state after state, the Mexican government is relinquishing effective control of whole towns, cities and regions to the drug cartels and, in fact, has been doing so for years. In some cases, the government has even defended cartel boundaries, apparently as part of its strategy of avoiding bloodshed at all costs.
In many regions, cartels enriched by drug profits have held extensive control for at least a decade, buying off or cowing law enforcement and building huge arsenals, along with networks of informants to protect narcotics routes from the government or rivals.
The incident in Culiacan was one of three major cartel-related gunbattles in Mexico last week. The ongoing violence is exacting a grim toll. Mexico’s number of murders is on pace for a record-setting 37,000 this year. For some perspective, the U.S., which has nearly three times Mexico’s population, has about 15,000 murders a year.
Kidnappings are up 9 percent compared with the same period last year, and extortion attempts have soared 37 percent. Mexico is a lawless mess.
It’s easy to dismiss the violence in Mexico as “not our problem.” At most, the chaos south of the border may impact our vacation decisions, but not much else.
But that thinking is misguided. The Mexican drug cartels have an enormous reach across the United States, including one that extends into Franklin County.
In fact, the Sinaloa drug cartel, the same one that wreaked havoc in Culiacan last week, is responsible for bringing illicit drugs into this area, according to law enforcement officials.
Experts have long pointed out that the U.S.’s insatiable appetite for opiates, methamphetamine and other drugs is fueling the bloody turf wars in Mexico as rival cartels and the government compete for control of the drug trade.