Is capital punishment on the way out?
Statistics point to an eventual end to this supreme punishment, which has been opposed for many decades by a number of religious organizations.
America has witnessed the fifth straight year with under 30 executions. Fewer than 50 new death sentences were imposed for the fifth straight year. There has been a continuing decline in states that carry out executions, the Associated Press reported.
The death row populations in United States prisons have dropped in the 29 states that still have capital punishment.
For many years, death sentences have been delayed, and in some cases dropped, after legal appeals.
The director of the Death Penalty Information Center, established in 1990, said capital punishment is disappearing from regions in the country, and eroding in others, but the death penalty is persisting among outlier jurisdictions. Twenty of the 22 executions in 2019 took place in five southern states, led by Texas with nine. The others are Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. Missouri and South Dakota each executed one inmate.
New Hampshire became the 21st state to abolish the death penalty. The governor in California imposed a moratorium on executions in a state with the largest death row population. It was 14 years ago that the last execution took place in California, which is of note.
It used to be that proponents of the death penalty said it was a deterrent to murder and other serious crimes. That argument is no longer valid (if it ever was) because looking at crime today, especially mass murders, many of the perpetrators (terrorists) themselves have a death wish.
For many crimes, including murder, there are many Americans today who rather would see a life sentence of hard labor than the death penalty.
The Trump administration favors executions and tried to restart them on the federal level, and the Supreme Court, according to the AP, appears less willing to grant death-row inmates reprieves.
As long as we can remember, going back to grade school days, there have been pro and con arguments about capital punishment. It seems to be dying. Its status is puzzling!