In talking to a number of people, almost all said they don’t bother to look at the Democratic presidential “debates” because they are more of the same promises being made.
To begin with, comments have been heard that there are too many ”debates” and interest has declined as a result. Also heard, “too many candidates and most don’t have a chance of being nominated by the Democratic Party.”
Regardless, credit must be given for trying to be nominated because they want to make changes and the belief in their thinking that they have the answers to the nation’s problems.
The money being spent and with lots more going to be spent when the primaries begin in upcoming months is sickening. Comments are being made that all the money that is being spent for campaigning could be used for the many charitable causes that need help.
A day doesn’t pass that social media pleas for donations to finance campaigns are aimed at Americans. Most are deleted by computer users, but there must be some response or they wouldn’t keep coming. The time spent deleting all these begging-for-donation messages could be better spent at other important matters in our lives. The pleas have been coming for too many months.
The early start of campaigns prior to the election turns many people off to the races. Presidential campaigns now are years in advance of elections.
Daily doses of campaign promises are irritating and boring to many people, according to what is heard from people.
Is there less arguing today by people as to their choices for president because it’s a boring subject? It used to be less arguing was due to people not wanting to damage relationships. Is there overkill in the subject of politics and candidates? There is such a steady bombardment of politics today with the mass communication we have that there is no escaping it.
Many voters are weary of the 2020 presidential election already!