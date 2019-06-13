It looks like it’s going to be up to the city of Union, the Union Special Road District and Franklin County to leap over the highest hurdle in improving Highway 47 — the intersection of 47 and Highway 50 in Union.
Washington to the north and St. Clair to the south have backed away from the project in Union, and they have voiced justification for their positions.
As in so many needed improvements today, the heart of the matter is money. Everybody, including the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), recognizes the congestion on Highway 47, the engineer’s nightmare that the 47-50 intersection is, and that improvements are needed, especially for safety reasons. To improve the Highway 47 corridor from Washington to St. Clair has been estimated to cost around $60-$70 million. There’s no funding in sight. It’s been lowered on the priority list.
So all the concerned parties, including MoDOT, have come to the realization the only way to get the job done is by doing it piecemeal, with the 47-50 intersection to be the first project. There appears to be general agreement 47-50 should be the No. 1 priority.
So the burden has fallen on the county, the city of Union and apparently the Union Special Road District to come up with some of the funds that will be needed, estimated at $22 million.
The county commissioners appear to be in agreement that the county has a responsibility to help. Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker is taking the lead. It would be one of the biggest projects the county ever has been involved in — not the largest but it’s “huge.”
To come up with the financing for this 47 Project No. 1 is going to take creative thinking. It isn’t known at this time what kind of cost-sharing is going to be involved. The county has a half-cent sales tax for roads and bridges that brings in about $6 million a year. A portion of that could be earmarked for Project No. 1 if county funds can be used for a municipal project. We don’t remember the exact wording on the ballot when county voters approved the half-cent sales tax but it must have said for county roads and bridges.
The cost-sharing funds must be pledged before the state is going to do anything. Then there is a costly environmental study that must be done.
City officials from Washington and St. Clair have said it could be many years before the 47 project would reach their borders and they have their own road problems. City Administrator Darren Lamb said Washington is concerned about Highway 47 just north of the new bridge and keeping that stretch above flooding levels. There have been discussions since the 1993 flood about raising the level of 47 north of the Missouri River bridge above flood levels. The problem has not been solved although officials to the north have been trying to find a solution.
Like so many infrastructure needs, the only solution for money needs is for the federal government to get involved. There were promises made in the last presidential election that infrastructure needs would be given a priority. The result: no real delivery on those promises. We blame Congress as much as the president.
Congress and the president must concentrate on this country’s needs and infrastructure must be given a high priority. We need to cut our foreign aid and involvement in other countries. Even people who didn’t join in Donald Trump’s “America First” rant now are beginning to see that he was right. America has been neglected by our leaders for decades.
We wish we could be more optimistic about Highway 47 improvements, but it’s a dark tunnel of hope with no view of light at the end of it.
But efforts to find a solution must continue.