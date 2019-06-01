With over 20 Democratic candidates for president, it has presented a problem for the Democratic National Committee to manage debates. How do you determine which candidates qualify for the debates?
The first debate is scheduled for next month. That’s too early is the opinion of many people, who are tired of 24/7 nonstop politics.
Most of the candidates will be able to qualify for the June and July debates. It’s the others that have some of the candidates upset. For the June and July debates, a candidate must either register 1 percent in three approved polls or collect contributions in any amount from at least 65,000 unique donors, provided the list includes at least 200 people in each of at least 20 states. The goal is to have a maximum of 20 participants. For debates in September and October, the rules double the amounts needed for the first two debates. That has caused some complaints by candidates.
The high bar for the September and October debates makes the June and July debates all the more pressure-packed for candidates at the back of the pack, as they look for breakout moments to spur donors and climb in the polls, the Associated Press reported.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, leader in most polls, is expected to be a target of the other candidates. The DNC won’t assign candidates to the first two debates until June 12.
The first two debates each will be held on two nights, June 26-27 and July 30-31.
It is impossible to please all the candidates with the selection process. It’s so early in the election campaign that many Americans aren’t that interested, especially since a number of the candidates are complete unknowns to people.