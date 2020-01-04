Socialist Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders reported that he raised $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Rival candidate Joe Biden reported his campaign raised $22.7 million in the fourth quarter.
Other leading Democratic candidates for president did well in fundraising in the same quarter. Pete Buttigieg said he had donations of $24.7 million, political newcomer Andrew Yang reported $16.5 million collected and Elizabeth Warren said toward the end of the quarter she had raised $17 million.
Even though Sanders isn’t expected to win, he has been successful in raising campaign funds, which is surprising to many political observers. He has focused his money-raising efforts on the small donor. He has raised about $96 million since entering the race for the nomination last February. The Wall Street Journal reported that Sanders raised more than $230 million in his failed campaign in 2016.
President Trump in his re-election bid has raised about $143 million in 2019 for his campaign.
The thought here is the same as before: That money could be put to better use considering all the needs America has.