When the city of Washington started its Sister City program, and was looking for a foreign country to partner with, Germany was selected since so many early Washingtonians came from that country. Then a city was selected about the size of Washington, on a river, near a large city, somewhat of the same makeup, and with many of the same municipal services, including a volunteer fire department. Marbach am Neckar fit the partnership relationship. Negotiations followed and the agreement was signed.
A goal was to enhance the culture of both cities in the partnership program. Exchanges soon followed, by adults and youth. A bond developed rather quickly. It was a good fit for both cities.
The tightest bond has been between the fire departments of the cities. It developed almost immediately. Firemen exchanges began quickly, and close friendships were created. One Marbach fireman has visited Washington more than 20 times. They have fought fires together in both cities. Firefighting techniques were exchanged.
Internships among businesses were established. Students attended classes during exchange visits, and the newspapers, along with other professions, developed a strong relationship.
All of the benefits of the program were ignited again when three firemen from Marbach presented former Fire Chief Bill Halmich of Washington with the Medal of International Cooperation from the German Fire Fighting Association, located in Berlin. The medal is at the Gold level, which is the highest award. The visiting firemen presented the award, which is in recognition of the former chief’s long service with the Washington department (1981-2018) and his cooperation in the Sister City program.
A letter from Marbach Fire Chief Alexander Schroth said Chief Halmich “was one of the most important companions of this outstanding partnership.” He added that the departments have learned a lot from the relationship and “we were also welcome and lived the international understanding and friendship in full measure.”
Firemen are a special breed of people, regardless of the country where they are located. The immediate bonding of the firemen in Washington and Marbach, and the lasting aspect of it, has been one of the outstanding benefits of the Sister City program.