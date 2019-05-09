Reunions refresh memories. As it was Saturday at the Old Dutch Restaurant for members of the 1956 Blue Jays basketball team.
It was the 13th gathering of team members, and people close to that team, which ended the season with a 26-4 record, one of the best ever recorded by a Washington team.
The host for these reunions has been Dave Terre, a 6-9 giant in those days of high school basketball. Dave may be bent over a bit, but he is used to bending down to reach the ears of people much smaller in height than he is. His basketball memories are as sharp and piercing to listeners as they were many years ago. Dave is 80 but he still has a youthful enthusiasm when it comes to basketball, which has been his life.
After WHS he played at Moberly Community College under Coach Maurice Johns, who once coached at Union High School. For his last two years of college he followed Johns to Drake University, where Dave had two highly successful basketball seasons. That was followed by five years in Europe where he played professional basketball, before retiring to the states with his job with Wilson Sporting Goods. He remained with Wilson for 46 years in sales and executive positions before retiring to his home in Texas.
Today Dave lives in a lake community, The Colony, a city of about 50,000. Active in civic affairs, he now serves on the city council there. He and his wife have children, who live nearby.
Dave recalls how close the Blue Jays came to entering the state Class L tournament in 1956. The Jays lost to Maplewood, 51-47, in the regional title game. Maplewood was runner-up that year to powerful Beaumont of St. Louis in the Class L championship game.
That year Washington and New Haven tied for the Franklin County Conference title. Each had an 8-2 record. The Jays did beat New Haven in regular season play. New Haven went on to win the state Class S (small schools) championship, running over Mayfield in the title game. That Shamrock team had a 35-2 record and averaged 71 points a game.
The Blue Jays won three tournaments in 1956. One of the regular season games was one for the record books. The Jays defeated Warrenton, 109 to 45, and we believe that is the most points ever scored by a high school varsity team in Washington.
The Dave Terre story is one of the most interesting of any athlete who ever played for the Blue Jays. When he entered high school he was a gangling, awkward, tall kid who had no basketball skills. Blue Jay Coach Pete Curl recognized the potential Dave had. Curl worked with Dave to get over his shyness, which was as bad as his awkwardness. Curl spent many, many hours working with Dave on a one-on-one basis. By the time Dave was a senior he was a standout, often scoring 20 or more points in games.
Dave will be the first to tell you that Coach Curl shaped his life — made him successful on the basketball court and in his life. There are many other successful stories in which coaches influenced the lives of their players, and put them on the path to good citizenship, family life and successful business careers.
Given special recognition at the reunion were members of the family of the late Frank Wood, who was a member of the team. Frank didn’t start many games, but he was the first player off the bench — the sixth player. He probably would have started, but he broke a team rule that Coach Curl had. It was that a player does not date a girl during the season. Frank was up front with the coach. He said he was going to continue to date Ruth, his high school sweetheart who later became his wife. Coach said if that was the case, he wasn’t going to make Frank a starter.
Frank is remembered as one of the men whose dedication to the Blue Jays was remarkable. He assisted in the athletic program, handling many tasks as a volunteer, and later served on the school board for many years.
Those are but a few of the memories that were voiced at the reunion. Several players came from a distance to attend.
That 1955-56 team and its successful season were a memory producer!