Thursday in Columbia, Missourian sports editor Bill Battle was inducted into the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame. If ever there was a deserving photojournalist, it is Bill Battle, who is from the old school of journalism — strong work ethic, understands the long hours involved and a person who has a dedicated sense of responsibility.
He has joined an impressive list of Hall of Fame inductees whose photos have recorded the history of the world we live in, with sports his specialty.
We remember the late Jack Zehrt of St. Louis who was inducted into the first class of when the Hall of Fame was established in Washington in 2005. He corrected this writer when we said something like, shooting a photo or taking a picture. With a voice of authority, the old pro Jack said, “You don’t shoot a picture, you make a photo.” We’ve never forgot that!
Bill Battle has “made” some of the best sports photos this old newspaper guy has ever seen. He has captured the action of a game with his photos. He has brought into focus the intensity of the players engaged in the sport. Their faces in his photos reveal the struggle on the football field, basketball court, soccer field, volleyball in the gyms, swimming competition, baseball and softball diamonds — wherever games are played. His photos show the exhilaration of victory and the agony of defeat. Bill’s photos tell the story of the game.
Bill’s skill in covering sporting events, taking notes for the story and making photos, surprised a few of the judges when he was nominated for this honor. “You mean he takes notes and makes photos at the same time?” one of the Hall of Fame committee members asked. Yes, we replied.
That is not unusual for some sportswriters for newspapers in small towns. They don’t have the luxury of just taking notes for the story they will write. They make photos also. Bill has mastered that dual task.
With the advances in film and cameras, Bill has used the technology of today to make even sharper and more revealing photos than when his career began. His keen timing for action photos is one of his talents.
Bill has received many awards and honors for his photography and writing. Being inducted into the Hall of Fame ranks as the highest honor.
Bill is the third member of The Missourian staff to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. In one of the first classes, the late publisher James L. Miller, Sr., was inducted, and his son, Jim, Jr., longtime photo editor, received the honor later. The Missourian was a pioneer in photojournalism in weekly newspapers in Missouri. It was one of the first weeklies in the state to publish regularly local photos, beginning in the late 1930s. Jim, Sr., traveled the world, visiting about 65 countries, making photos on every trip.
Bill Battle has continued the tradition The Missourian has in photojournalism. Congratulations, Bill!