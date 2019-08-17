The proposed Rock Island biking trail is still alive and that’s good news for bicycling enthusiasts, Missouri tourism and Franklin County.
Why Franklin County? That’s because the biking trail could eventually cut through Franklin County to connect with the Katy Trail in Warren County to form a one-of-a-kind, 400-mile loop that connects the St. Louis and Kansas City regions.
If that were to happen, the trail could serve as a catalyst for tourism development, bringing people from around the country and even the world to our county just as the Katy has done for other parts of the state.
The 144-mile former Rock Island rail line would initially reach from Beaufort to Windsor in Western Missouri where it already connects to the Katy Trail. Long-range plans include extending the trail from Beaufort into Washington where it would cross the new Missouri River bridge and connect with the Katy, completing a cross-state loop.
The federal government this week approved an extension to allow the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to keep negotiating with Missouri Central Railroad on an Interim Trail Use Agreement, according to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Despite some initial opposition, the Rock Island Trail has momentum. Last month Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill creating an endowment that would fund trail development in lieu of just taxpayer dollars. The bill allows for private donations and paves the way for recreational grants to help pay for the trail.
Supporters of the trail say the legislation is critical to paying for the trail, which could cost between $65 to $85 million to build. It also signals the state is behind the project.
You may remember there was opposition when the Katy Trail was first proposed. Today, it is recognized as one of the crown jewels of the Missouri State Park’s renowned system, drawing about 400,000 bikers and hikers each year from across the country and the world.
It has spurred commercial development and generates about $20 million a year for the state’s economy. It has put our state on the map for those who take trail riding seriously.
The proposed Rock Island Trail would complement the Katy and the prospect of being able to access it in our own county is something we should enthusiastically support.