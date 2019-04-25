Former senator and vice president Joe Biden is expected to officially enter the race for president later this week. He has been considering a race for the Democratic nomination for months, maybe longer.
He is a professional politician, wise in the workings of politics and government, and will be the spoiler to a number of the other Democratic candidates for president.
He has wide name recognition, blends well with the average citizen, has fundraising contacts, can handle criticism well, is not a radical compared to some of the other Democratic hopefuls, and could give President Donald Trump a battle in his re-election bid.
At age 76, Biden can expect criticism of his age, but he’s been through that before and it won’t bother him.
It will be interesting to see how the other Democratic candidates will treat him. Will they criticize his age?
He is expected to be a very determined candidate. He has had presidential ambitions for decades. He knows this is his last chance.
His supporters are convinced he can beat Trump.
Biden is known as a politician who sometimes misspeaks, but he always rebounds.
Biden has warmth and has been accused of inappropriate physical contact with women. One of the top Democrats, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said she does not think the allegations against Biden disqualify him to run for president. She said he has to realize in the world we live in today that people’s space is important to them. There have been two women who have accused Biden of inappropriate touching.
Sometimes Biden is called “Middle-Class Joe.” However, he is a millionaire and has a $2.7 million vacation home. Reports indicate he will have no trouble raising campaign funds.
He is a veteran of the U.S. Senate, representing Delaware from 1973 to 2000. He was vice president from 2009 to 2017.
We believe he would give Trump tough competition if he wins the nomination.