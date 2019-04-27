It’s official: Democrat Joe Biden is a candidate for president. He made it official Thursday.
The number of Democrats seeking the nomination is a crowded field, but in early polls Biden has been popular. He also has the contacts to raise campaign funding, which is not expected to be a problem for him.
He is more to the center than many Democrats in the field of candidates. He has many years of federal government experience, serving decades in the Senate and as vice president to President Obama for eight years.
The entrance of Biden into the race must be unsettling to the other Democratic hopefuls. It does make the race for the Democratic nomination more interesting. If he wins the nomination, Biden will be a force to contend with for President Trump to overcome in his re-election bid.