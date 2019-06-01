A major Franklin County Bicentennial event will be held in Union Sunday. It’s worth attending and has pleasing attractions to appeal to county residents of all ages.
Much effort has gone into the planning and staging of the festival and parade, which begins at 2 p.m. There will be 50 floats, some with live animals, and the Fort Leonard Wood Army band, that should be a draw in itself.
A free festival will be held from noon to 7 p.m. on the grounds around the historic county courthouse. There will be food vendors, including a barbecue, shaved ice and kettle corn. Handmade items will be for sale at booths.
Three Franklin County wineries will have a wine trail. Wine samples will be available along with the sale of wines. Along Main Street there will be tables and chairs for people to visit and renew friendships. There will be music from 2 to 7 p.m. There will be a dunking booth with interesting participants. Money donated will go to the Franklin County Historical Society.
Since Franklin County has more than 100,000 people spread over more than 922 square miles, it is difficult to unite everyone in a celebration and/or observance, but the committee in charge has planned an inviting event that is sure to be pleasing. We should support the pride we have in our county by attending this event. It has appeal for the entire family.