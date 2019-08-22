The headline in Saturday’s Wall Street Journal was: “College Football’s Unlikely Savior: Beer.” What’s going on? We know that some colleges, including Mizzou, are going to allow beer in the stadiums.
The Journal story said: “Between in-stadium sales and sponsorship deals, colleges and alcohol companies are increasingly becoming allies in trying to maintain interest in two products whose popularity is falling: football tickets and beer.”
Since we aren’t on a college campus that often, or in a college town, we find it hard to believe that beer sales are down where there are colleges. We have noticed at Mizzou home football games, student attendance appears to be down.
Does the price of tickets have anything to do with it? We’ve been told that many students would just as soon watch the games on television somewhere else than being in the stadium. College football like the pro teams needs the revenue from television to help with expenses. They can’t get along without the TV revenue and continue at the same pace they have enjoyed.
Arkansas, Texas A & M, Louisiana State and Missouri are expanding beer sales in their stadiums, which had previously been served only in suites and private club areas.
There’s plenty of drinking of alcohol at tailgate parties before the game, and for some fans after the game, especially if the traffic is heavy. Some students at the games are “boozed up” before entering the stadiums. Do they need more during the game?
What about the countless mature fans who are interested in the game? Will their “peace” be disturbed by drunks?
We hope the colleges where beer is available in the stadiums will add to their security forces, and quickly remove the rowdy drunks.
Some colleges already ban re-entry if fans leave at half-time because some return to their tailgate sites and booze up some more.
The reasons for the declining interest in buying a ticket to a college football game may be many: Too many things going on and the football game no longer is the only game in town; overexposure of football games on TV at all levels of play — overkill; as mentioned, the price of tickets; and, of course, a team that isn’t competitive.
We don’t think selling beer in stadiums is going to cure any of the lack of interest ills that have resulted in college football.
It will generate more revenue for the athletic departments. The Wall Street Journal reported that Arkansas signed a sponsorship deal with Anheuser-Busch worth around $400,000 per year.
College football today is too much about money!