It is always interesting to read about or hear of the impression a visitor has of the community where you live. A judge for the America in Bloom program, who was here recently, said: “My favorite aspect of Washington is just how clean and tidy the town is.” Jack Clasen, the judge, added: “The people take pride in their yards.” And he noted, “Washington is a real model for the country,” That’s quite a compliment.
It is a truism that people in a community take many things for granted, such as what the judge said, and don’t think or talk much about it. It’s one of those “you can’t see the forest because of the trees” types of things — perhaps.
There were two AIB judges here and they had nice things to say about the Downtown Washington business district. Judge Bruce Riggs said the best things about Washington are the landscaping and business district. “I’m very pleased with what I see,” he said.
The judges have vast experience in rating communities in the United States and several foreign countries. They are veteran volunteers with the AIB program. Their backgrounds in the horticulture and education fields and their work experience qualify them as acute observers. Both had been here before as AIB judges some years ago. One of them, Bruce Riggs, said he doesn’t consider himself a judge but an evaluator. “We’re just giving guidance on what they (the communities) might consider.”
Washington is in its ninth year as a participant in the AIB program. The results are impressive. The display of flowers is outstanding, especially in the downtown section. The general landscaping of the city has improved over the years. Homeowners do take great pride in their landscaping. It is evident. We’ve heard other visitors praise the “looks” of the city. Fothe most part the streets and sidewalks, yards and overall landscaping emit the pride people have in their yards. The same can be said for many of the rural sections around the city.
The city has cooperated in doing its part in the overall appearance of parks, streets, sidewalks and many public areas.
Washington is fortunate to be a river town. It took many years, but the riverfront no longer is a blighted area. It’s appealing, drawing more people every year. It’s a people draw. Volunteers have helped to tidy up many sections, including the riverfront. Front Street is pleasing to the eyes and drawing more visitors every year. It’s become a street to live on, for the view and general attractiveness, and nearby businesses.
The America in Bloom program has been good for Washington. The volunteers who have worked for years and gained input have taken suggestions to heart and it has brought beauty where there once were degrees of blight, even ugliness.
The beauty has produced additional pride in the appearance of the city!