The annual Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction Saturday is one of the highlights of the Washington Town & Country Fair. It begins at noon and usually takes about five hours to auction Blue Ribbon market steers, hogs, lambs and dairy products.
The buyers come year after year. The bidders pay above market prices to buy the livestock. For the young exhibitors, it is a very rewarding experience. It is something they will always remember.
There are many buyers who return to the auction every year and many of them buy more than one animal. The participation of bidders is outstanding. Many of the successful bidders donate their auction-buys to charitable groups, the M.U. Tiger Scholarship Fund and to other worthy causes, such as churches.
The 2018 auction was the most successful in the history of the Fair. The auction gross was $473,158.50. The old record had been $457,897.
Will the 2019 auction gross hit a half million?
Of course it depends on the number of Blue Ribbon livestock that are offered for sale. And, of course, it depends on the number of bidders and how much they are prepared to pay. The auction usually has strong bidding competition.
Many of the young exhibitors send letters, cards and pictures of their livestock to traditional bidders prior to the auction. They ask for support. It has paid off handsomely for exhibitors, and, they send “thank you” cards to successful bidders and run “thank you” ads in The Missourian.
New bidders are always welcome and all buyers are invited to a lunch and after-auction dinner. Buyers also are presented “appreciation” ribbons.
The auction, like the other Fair events, is conducted in a professional manner. Many of the livestock committee members are Fair veterans.
There’s much anticipation among the exhibitors, most of whom depart happy and with a keen sense of knowing that their hard work in raising Blue Ribbon livestock was well worth the effort.
The auction is another memory-filled Fair event and is one of the top livestock Fair auctions in Missouri.