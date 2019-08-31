Franklin Countians who are agewise in the senior category probably didn’t think they would live to see the day when the county’s property assessed valuations for tax purposes would reach $2 billion.
Well it has happened in 2019. The preliminary total is $2,044,978,776. Minor changes due to appeals before the board of equalization and state certification probably will occur, but nothing major is expected.
Better techniques in assessing property on the state and county levels have been a factor in higher valuations statewide. But increases in property valuations signal growth trends in a county. Franklin County has shown growth in the building of homes, apartments, and commercial and industrial buildings.
There are taxpayers who believe the percentages at which property is assessed as to true value should be reviewed by the state, which mandates the percentages. Right now, and for many years, residential property has been assessed at 19 percent of market or true value. Commercial and industrial properties are assessed at 32 percent and agricultural properties are assessed at 12 percent.
The General Assembly needs to review these percentages, along with the State Tax Commission. We believe commercial and industrial properties are assessed too high at 32 percent of market value. The residential percentage at 19 percent also is a bit too high. Agricultural at 12 percent seems about right.
Dropping the percentage on commercial and industrial properties would be an incentive for growth in those fields.
Assessing property values has never been a highly professional undertaking. County assessors do the best they can with the resources they have and the guidelines they are given by the state.
It is true that property taxes have never produced enough revenue to meet growing expenses for many taxing entities, especially in a growth area, and that’s why the entities were given authority to levy sales taxes with voter approval. Sales taxes saved some counties and cities from going bankrupt.
While property taxes are needed, in many instances they are a burden on taxpayers and the percentages need to be reviewed. The appeal process should be looked at also.