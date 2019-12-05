Are Americans bored with the impeachment hearings and all the attention the media is giving them?
The hearings are a front page “repeat and repeat” story. However, the media can’t ignore the possible impeachment of a president. Political columnists and television commentators have had a field day since Donald Trump was elected president. Trump’s every action and words generate “news,” so it seems. But there is overkill by some of the writers and commentators, especially the Trump haters who never stop blasting him.
An observation is that this impeachment saga may have divided the nation even more. Many liberals have become more extreme and the same is true of conservatives, whose bent has become more to the right.
Fear has been expressed that an impeachment threat is being used as a political attack weapon. Many observers of the current impeachment proceeding see it as a partisan attack and that the president, while being his own worst enemy, hasn’t done anything that warrants impeachment. That observation will be found in words from many people.
Perhaps the reason why so many people are “turned off” by the impeachment hearings is because they believe it’s political aggression — get Trump at all costs by Democrats.
The cost is that Congress is leaving on the table important matters that need attention. The problem is all the attention is being given to impeachment.
The attack has gone on too long and people are tired of it. Polls have shown a large number of people have not watched or read about the impeachment hearings.
The Democratic House is expected to impeach Trump. The Senate, with a slim Republican majority, is not expected to go along with the House.
The Great Divide is expected to continue in 2020.