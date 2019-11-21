The state is giving a high priority to the enforcement of laws that ban selling vaping products to minors.
The campaign was launched Monday in an effort to deter young people from vaping. The state reported two vaping-related deaths. Alcohol and Tobacco Control agents have given a high priority to inspections at stores that sell vaping products. A high percentage of the stores are checking ID cards and refusing to sell to minors, the state told the Associated Press.
State officials also are using social media to warn teenagers about the risks of vaping.
Gov. Mike Parson said it’s up to lawmakers whether to restrict flavored electronic cigarettes when in session in January. The governor did not say what his position would be on a ban when he was asked Monday.
A statewide educational program is needed to warn young people about the dangers associated with vaping.