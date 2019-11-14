Americans can add one more worry to their growing list — many of our dams are deficient and thousands of people living downstream from them live in a hazardous location.
The Associated Press conducted a two-year investigation of dams in the U.S. and identified 1,688 high-hazard dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition in 44 states and Puerto Rico. There are more since some states declined to release condition ratings for their dams. The investigation found that about 1,000 dams have failed over the past four decades, killing 34 people.
The investigation revealed that on average the nation’s dams are more than 50 years old. But today they protect more people with the growth of housing developments. An official told the AP that there are thousands of people in this country living downstream from dams that are considered deficient under current safety standards.
Georgia led the nation with nearly 200 high-hazard dams in unsatisfactory or poor condition, according to the AP investigation. Missouri performs safety inspections on only about 650 of its more than 5,000 dams. Missouri law exempts all dams that are under 35 feet, used for agricultural purposes or subject to federal regulation. Efforts to include more dams in an inspection program have failed in the past. The cost is one reason.
The Association of State Dam Safety Officials estimates it would take more than $70 billion to repair and upgrade the nation’s more than 90,000 dams. Many are privately owned and that makes it more difficult to enforce safety measures. Dam safety does not have a high priority in the world of regulations and inspections of them. Awareness of the danger the dams pose is not high.
The Lions Lake dam in Washington probably is the largest dam in the city and one of the largest in the county. The Lions Lake dam is more than 50 years old. There are few houses downstream from the dam that are in its path if it should fail.
The aging of dams is a potential threat to people and property.