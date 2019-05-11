It’s not new — efforts to rename Washington, D.C.’s Union Station as the “Harry S. Truman Union Station.”
But all attempts in the past have ended in failure. Maybe the Truman name’s time has come.
To commemorate the 135th birthday of the Missouri native and only president to come from this state, senators and representatives have introduced legislation to rename the Washington, D.C., Union Station after Truman. The effort is being led chiefly by Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican, to honor Democrat Truman.
“It’s an honor to share the office that Harry Truman worked in as a senator and as vice president,” Sen. Blunt said. He added that Missourians and Americans across the country admire Truman’s leadership, character and courage to confront difficult challenges. Naming our capital’s train station after President Truman will pay tribute to his accomplishments and legacy, Sen. Blunt said.
Truman was a frequent train passenger. Old-timers here remember seeing Truman when his train went through little Washington, slowed, while he stood on the back car and waved to the crowd. He did speak here on occasions when he was a senator. He came through here when campaigning in 1948, and was with Prime Minister Winston Churchill en route to Fulton where the famous “Iron Curtain” speech was given.
Union Station in Washington, D.C., was home to the Presidential rail car, U.S. Car No. I, which was used often by Truman when he was president. Truman used the train when he embarked on his famous “whistle-stop campaign” tour in 1948 when he upset the favorite candidate, Republican Tom Dewey.
Sen. Blunt mentioned when Truman won the 1948 election, he returned through Union Station in Washington, D.C., and a crowd estimated at 750,000 greeted him along the route from the station to the White House. When Truman decided not to seek re-election, and Dwight Eisenhower was elected in 1953, Truman returned home to Independence by train. More than 5,000 people were at D.C.’s Union Station to see him off.
The station is owned by the federal government, which gives Congress the authority to rename the station.
When the Washington, Mo., passenger station was restored for Amtrak riders, a suggestion was made by The Missourian that it be named after Truman — something like Truman Station at Washington. But the suggestion never went anywhere.
Unfortunately, politics usually gets in the way of legislation such as this. So it’s difficult to be optimistic that it will pass. It would be a great tribute to a great president.