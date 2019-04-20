One thing that remains with us about the Washington Volunteer Fire Company and former Chief Bill Halmich is the discipline the firefighters have. If you ever were on the scene of a fire when Chief Halmich was in command, and which carries over to today, the discipline is clearly evident.
A military combat veteran of Vietnam, Chief Halmich and his firefighters executed much like a military unit. The firefighters were trained to do a job, followed orders and operated as efficiently as possible under the circumstances.
The department’s discipline and training is recognized statewide.
Many honors have come Chief Halmich’s way. He earned all these honors and he will be the first to say the performance of the firefighters earned the recognition. But it takes sound leadership to guide the firefighters. The Washington department’s record is not the result of one leader but a teamwork of leaders.
They take pride in their responsibility to protect citizens and property. The dedication they have is typical of first responders. The time given to training is admired by people in the community. The leadership and their fellow firefighters are respected for their dedication in providing protection to every citizen and to their properties.
Chief Halmich’s latest award is the Phil Sayer Lifetime Achievement Award given by the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri. It was awarded recently at the state convention of the FFAM in Sedalia. The award recognized Chief Halmich’s 37 years as the Washington fire chief, six years as assistant chief and his more than 50 years with the Washington department. He still is active with the department.
Once a firefighter, always a firefighter” are words that fit him very well.
In 2016, Chief Halmich was recognized by the International Association of Fire Chiefs as the Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year. That was quite an honor. He has received a number of other awards and has been active in many emergency response groups and activities.
Chief Halmich over the years has worked with the St. Louis Fire Department and its leaders. He even made fire calls there. He also has been involved with firefighters who were on duty during the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York. He has been involved in the Sister City movement with the fire department in Marbach am Neckar. The firemen in Washington have a close relationship with firefighters in Marbach. One of the German firefighters is an honorary member of the Washington department, has visited here more than 20 times and has been on fire calls with the department here.
Chief Halmich certainly deserved the latest recognition.
We still call him chief. They call ex-presidents, ex-senators and ex-governors by the title they had while holding an office. Bill earned the title of chief for his lifetime.