f one lives long enough, many changes occur in our world and we are witness to most of them, especially in this age of rapid communication and coverage of news. There is no escape from change.
Many of the changes are disturbing to most of us. We yearn for the “good old days” as the past often is referred to by seniors. The “good old days” had problems, too, some to a lesser extent than what is happening today. But with the advancing technical world we live in today, there are so many changes that our culture has been battered beyond recognition compared to other generations.
One of the changes that is bothersome is that many women today are charged with crimes that once were mainly confined to male adults. For instance, this newspaper carries many stories of women being charged with assault, which was rare back in the “good old days.” Women also are charged with murder, abuse, drug and sex crimes, embezzlement, fraud — you name it — law violations that once were mainly associated with men.
hy is this? Why this change in our culture?
We don’t have near the complete answer. When women entered a man’s world, which began in World War II to a large extent to provide manpower because the males were in military service, that was the beginning of a culture change in America and other countries. The women also were in the military but not in the numbers compared to the men.
omen performed well in what were chiefly men’s jobs, and the movement of women into the workforce continued after World War II. It has never stopped. In some jobs, women outperform men. We aren’t saying that’s why we have had an increase in crime. It’s just that the change in that aspect of our culture perhaps had some influence on the rise in crimes by women.
Illegal drug use by women often leads to other crimes. Acohol abuse can be a factor. The same, of course, can be said of men.
One of the amazing strengths of women is handling a full-time job and still being able to be a homemaker. Women work eight hours and go home to their second job, which never ends. Life can be stressful in that kind of culture but you don’t have to look very far to see women who can handle it.
Our values have changed, not entirely to the negative. Family life has changed and it’s a mixed bag. There are so many distractions in lives today and some have harmed our values of what is important. There is no doubt that the family unit doesn’t have the strength it once had.
We have veered off the religious path in our lives, and the results have not been good.
Getting back to where we began this commentary. It is disturbing to witness the crimes by men and women today. The fact that some women are committing crimes that once were chiefly acts by men is even more troubling. Crimes by juveniles always have been in our culture, but the violence associated with them today in out of control.
One answer is that we must never lose our sense of optimism.