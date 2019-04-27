A feature story in Wednesday’s Missourian by Karen Cernich about the 75th anniversary of the Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District brought back memories of some of the pioneers in that movement. It especially reminded us of the late Monsignor George J. Hildner, who came to Franklin County in 1934 to be pastor at St. John’s the Baptist-Gildehaus.
Msgr. Hildner wasn’t a farmer, as most of his flock was, but he soon became knowledgeable about agriculture practices, especially soil conservation. He could see what was happening to some of the farms which members of his parish owned and operated. He became interested in soil conservation practices to stop erosion.
Since he was a newcomer to the area and wasn’t well versed in farming techniques, his conservation teachings were not readily accepted as dirt truth. But when the skeptics began to see the results of what Msgr. Hildner was preaching, most of them embraced his agri words.
Msgr. Hildner became involved in Missouri and national soil conservation groups, was elected to some of their offices and was a leader in the country in the field. We remember when Reader’s Digest magazine, with national circulation, did a story about him and his leadership in soil conservation. It centered on the help he gave to farmers in his parish.
Msgr. Hildner was a frequent visitor to The Missourian office. He would give editor and publisher James L. Miller, Sr., information for stories about his travels to distant places to preach the benefits of soil conservation. His work with farmers in the Gildehaus and Villa Ridge areas became legendary.
He was a man on the go but he didn’t neglect parish duties. He became “one o the boys” in the parish. We remember in the 1950s when we were assigned to take a picture on one of the farms where slaughtering was being done for a parish event. It was a cold and windy day, and there was a big fire to keep the men warm. Helping with the task at hand was Msgr. Hildner. When the men paused for a bit of liquid warmth, the bottle was passed around among the men standing near the fire. When the bottle reached the monsignor, he took a drink like the others as if he was downing wine during Mass.
We remember his driving reputation. He moved like he walked — fast. It got to the point, especially after he ended up in a creek off St. John’s Road, that some people refused to be a passenger in the car if he was driving. He was a priest in a hurry. He got things done.
Another memory of Msgr. Hildner was when he spoke to a high school graduating class at Borgia. He told the graduates “that by now you must have sown your wild oats” and it’s time to move on like adults. One member of the class remarked with a smile, “I really haven’t started on sowing my wild oats yet.” Of course, he didn’t say that to the monsignor, just to other graduates.
Another memory about the soil conservation service is when Lions Lake was built by the Lions Club. One of the key members in the project was the late Bill Shotwell, who was with the agency. That dam has held up very well for about 70 years, still looks good and for the most part has been trouble free.
The Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District marked its 75th anniversary last month. The agency has with its practices helped farmers and others control soil erosion, improve soil fertility and manage runoff. The agency has been a great benefit to farmers in the county and in the country.
Msgr. Hildner was known affectionately as Savior of Souls and Soil, the Levee Priest, Alfalfa George and Mr. Conservationist. He was one of a kind!