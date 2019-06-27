The ruling by a Cole County circuit judge that the state must make public the identities of applicants who seek to sell medical marijuana was a victory for the people. By keeping the records secret, it was a violation of the Sunshine Law.
The state had filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit claiming the Sunshine Law was violated. The judge denied the motion. The lawsuit was filed by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which was granted a summary judgment that orders the state to turn over the records.
The judge has given the state time to appeal, but according to reports there may be no appeal.
Missouri voters approved the sale of medical marijuana with restrictions. The state is required by the law to approve at least 60 commercial growers, 86 facilities that manufacture marijuana-infused products and 192 dispensary licenses, 24 dispensaries for each of the state’s congressional districts.
There is interest in being in the marijuana business. It is known that the state has collected since May more than $3.5 million in nonrefundable application fees.
The progress in this issue of application approval merits close attention.