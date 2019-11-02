On this page in his column, Marc A. Thiessen asks whether former Vice President Joe Biden, if elected president, would have agreed to the mission that led to the killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi?
Thiessen asks the question since Biden disagreed with the mission that led to the killing of Osama bin Laden. The then president, Barack Obama, asked Biden for his opinion on the bin Laden raid. Because it was risky and could fail, Biden advised against it.
Biden’s reason was political. He said if it failed, Obama would not be elected to a second term.
You can’t be a strong and successful leader if wartime mission decisions are made on the basis of politics!
Biden’s opinion in the bin Laden mission tells us something about how he would react if commander-in-chief and faced with decisions on risky missions.
Biden’s “politics first” reasoning has no justification in warfare decisions.