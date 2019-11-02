The Washington Historical Society has a strong foundation but would like to increase its membership to make it even stronger.
Members will tell you it is a very rewarding experience in being a member, especially if you are interested in preserving Washington’s rich history and learning more about the city you are living in — participation is enjoyable and educational.
Washington can look with pride on its historical museum at Fourth and Market streets that once housed the Presbyterian Church. It is the treasury of historical knowledge, a local history research center, and its old items on display tell a story of the past. The museum has an appeal that teaches local history — to visit it is a doorway to the past, with displays that give a visitor a deep appreciation of what made the city what it is, and insight into some of the colorful and talented people who laid the foundation of the town.
The historical society has been blessed with dedicated members and tireless leaders who have never been satisfied with progress made and are committed to enlarging the value of their mission.
The historical society has about 300 members and the goal is to add 120 more. The membership drive began Nov. 1 and will continue to the end of the year. A family membership is only $30 a year and $20 for an individual membership. The society has events throughout the year, members are kept informed through newsletters about all the activities, which include dinners with a historical theme. The society sponsors historical programs for students, who are always welcomed. The society also sponsors historical tours.
The society has as its membership campaign theme, “Preserving Yesterday Today . . . for Tomorrow,” which describes the mission very well. The Missourian had a feature story in Wednesday’s edition that explains the mission of the society and its important civic goal.