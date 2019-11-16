The girls volleyball team at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School has joined an elite group, winner of a state championship. It is the 11th time the Borgia girls have won a volleyball state title in their class.
Borgia now is tied with Incarnate Word Academy of St. Louis with 11 state titles in volleyball. In the history of the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA), 11 volleyball titles ranks second. The No. 1 school in winning state championships in girls volleyball is none other than Hermann High School with 14 titles.
One could say Franklin and Gasconade counties are the volleyball kingdoms of Missouri based on state titles won. Missouri has four classes in volleyball based on school enrollments.
To win a state championship in any high school sport is quite an accomplishment. Countless high schools have never won a state title in any sport.
It takes commitment to win a state championship. Outstanding talent on a team, or by individuals in some sports, of course, helps, but if the right level of commitment is lacking there will be no state title.
The one thing that stands out about the 2019 girls volleyball team at Borgia is the high degree of commitment that was embraced by the girls. Reading their comments after winning the championship game convinced this observer of the high level of commitment the Borgia girls have had. They were hungry for the title!
To win the school’s 11th state title tells us the hunger to win is still present. The girls were focused, had strong teamwork convictions, jelled as a team, listened to their coach, had the maturity that comes from experience, execute their game plans, exhibited discipline and last but not least, this team had talent.
This team, like the others that won a state championship, set an outstanding example for future Borgia teams that have followed and will follow. The players learned that hard work and striving to meet a goal pays off. Setting a goal and reaching it bring satisfaction.
For the 2019 team members, they can take pride in what they accomplished. Memories of winning a state championship are lasting.
Winning a state title brings pride to the community the school serves. It also gives publicity to the city.
Congratulations, Borgia girls!