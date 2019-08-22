A No. 1 ranking in the country has been given to State Technical College of Missouri at Linn. Many Missourians aren’t that surprised. They have known about the quality of the community college at Linn.
The survey organization WalletHub released its report on the 2019 Best & Worst Community Colleges where students can receive the best education at the cheapest rates. WalletHub compared 710 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality.
Among 20 colleges in the “best” rating, State Tech earned the No. 1 rating. No other community college in Missouri was in the top 20.
In the ratings of states with the best Community College Systems, Missouri was not ranked in the top 20. Washington state was ranked No. 1.
State Tech emphasizes technical courses, and offers a number of programs. This type of education is really needed today with the shortage we have in skilled workers. It is of great benefit to the state and country.
We’re proud to have the No. 1 community college in the nation located in Missouri. State Tech has made tremendous strides in recent decades. And the price is right for students! Congratulations!