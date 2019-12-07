Many students of American history have looked upon Winston Churchill as a great leader in the Allied Forces’ victory over Nazi Germany and Japan in World War II. He did rally Great Britain to fight to the last man and gave encouragement to the English people throughout the war.
However, if you read Nigel Hamilton’s book “War and Peace,” with the subtitle “FDR’s Final Odyssey, D-Day to Yalta, 1943 - 1945,” you may have a different opinion of Churchill, and gain greater respect for President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his leadership during World War II.
The author’s research, especially the memoirs of the leaders of that era, is more inclusive of the facts as they unfolded during the war than what is in other books published on the war and the leaders of that time. Much of the information in the book has not been published before.
One of the most striking revelations is Churchill’s opposition to the D-Day invasion, which led to a final victory for the Allies, and his tactics in trying to stop it. Churchill’s focus was on the Mediterranean — in fact, his obsession with that area.
FDR and his leadership in dealing with war strategy and the leaders of other countries on the Allied side won praise by the author, who qualifies as an expert on World War II. He gives most of the credit for leadership in the war to FDR.
Hamilton also lauds FDR for his vision in planning for postwar Europe, Southeast Asia and for his leadership in creation of the United Nations.
FDR was adept in handling both Churchill and Russia’s Joseph Stalin, and exhibited diplomatic skills at conferences during the war with all the Allied leadership. Churchill was a bigger problem than Stalin in relations with the United States and FDR. The author goes into exacting details about the conferences.
Much of this time FDR was dealing with his coronary disease health problem, which took his life about a month before the war ended in Europe. As the end of his life drew near, the workload he could handle was down to several hours a day. But he had an active mind almost to the very end of his life, according to the author.
FDR was not hellbent to serve a fourth term, the author wrote, but he felt he had an obligation to serve if the voters wanted him. The book also gives details of why he selected Harry Truman as his running mate in 1944. FDR really didn’t confide that much with Truman but he trusted him.
The author gives details of FDR’s heart and other health problems and what the final weeks of his life were like. The book also tells of FDR’s relationship with Lucy Rutherfurd.
The author’s research about FDR convinced him of the greatness of the man and his powerful personality and its importance in dealing with other world leaders.