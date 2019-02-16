Another government shutdown has been avoided, but there isn’t total happiness and that’s not unusual in legislation.
The Senate passed a border compromise bill Thursday, House passage was assured and President Donald Trump said he would sign the bill.
But not all is calm in our nation’s capital as the president said he will declare a national emergency and invoke other executive powers to shift money to wall-building from other sources.
The president’s archenemies, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, immediately called Trump’s plans a lawless act and gross abuse of power.
President Trump wanted $5.7 billion to build more than 200 miles of a wall, and the bipartisan agreement provides under $1.4 billion — enough to build about 55 miles of new barriers and fencing. That was a defeat for Trump and he isn’t the type of president who will take a defeat without doing everything in his power to fight back.
If President Trump follows through on his plans, lawsuits surely will challenge his actions. It will create a field day for constitutional lawyers. There is the possibility that Congress could block money to build the wall from sources not yet named.
It is clear the president wanted to avoid another partial shutdown of the federal government along with Republicans and Democrats in Congress, who were worried what another shutdown would do to their political careers. The president lost the support of many members of his party. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would support Trump’s emergency declaration.
It’s good that a government shutdown was avoided, but the battle between Congress and the executive branch is in full motion.