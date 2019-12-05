December 7, 1941, is a date that is well remembered by people who were living at that time.
Saturday, December 7, 2019, is the 78th anniversary of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. That was the beginning of America’s entry into World War II.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in a speech to Congress the day after the attack, said December 7, 1941, is a date that will live in infamy. His words have never been forgotten.
December 7, 1941, changed the United States forever. This country, and for other countries as well, in fact, the world order, would never be the same after the Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
As a young boy and not alert to all the facts, we remember saying something like, “We’ll beat the Japanese in a couple of weeks.” Where is Pearl Harbor was the question.
Almost immediately Americans rallied around the words, “Remember Pearl Harbor.” The mobilization for the war effort extended from the hometowns, large and small, to the military. It was an all-out effort. Industrial plants shifted from civilian products to those needed by the military. The draft of men had already started and it intensified. Enlistments in the military by men and women shot up.
The homefront was fully committed to the war effort. There were Civil Defense blackouts to prepare for possible enemy attacks, there were air raid wardens — no one knew what to expect. Scrap metal and paper drives were held, rationing of some items were ordered, including gasoline and sugar, the men who were not in the military worked in defense plants, no new autos were made from 1942 to 1945, and travel was limited.
The mood of the country was to embrace the all-out effort to save the country by defeating the enemy. The country was united as never before.
Back to the Pearl Harbor attack. The December issue of The American Legion magazine devoted a page to Pearl Harbor. The Navy’s fleet suffered major damage, with the loss of major ships like the Arizona, Oklahoma and the Utah. Eighteen ships were repaired and were able to return to duty. Of note, one Navy ship that was sunk, the West Virginia, was raised, repaired, returned to duty and was at Tokyo Bay during Japan’s formal surrender Sept. 2, 1945. The unconditional surrender of the Japanese took place on the USS Missouri.
The Navy suffered the most in casualties at Pearl Harbor with 2,008 personnel killed. Also there were 218 members of the Army killed and 109 Marines. There were 68 civilians killed in the attack.
The American Legion magazine reported that 15 members of the Navy received Medals of Honor for their heroism at Pearl Harbor. Also, 51 Navy Crosses were awarded.
Many Americans had never heard of Pearl Harbor before the attack.
Serving in the military opened up new worlds to many who served. We remember while training during the Korean War at Fort Sill, Okla., an Army major told me he had never eaten in a restaurant until he was in the Army. Some had never been outside the county they lived in until serving in the military. Riding on a train or airplane in the military was a new experience for many who served.
Life in the military opened up many doors to new experiences for a generation that grew up during the Great Depression of the 1930s. Because of the poverty of the Depression, serving in the military with three meals a days (excluding when in combat) was a satisfying experience.
The war changed the lives of millions of Americans. The GI Bill to veterans made a higher education possible. Our colleges and universities after the war were packed with veterans.
We remember the veterans in college very well. Some were field grade officers in the war, combat veterans and quite “worldly.” To 17- and 18-year-old freshmen, many of whom felt totally out of place with them, we were really kids compared to those men.
One cannot forget the World War II years (1941-1945). It was an era when you grew up fast — boys and girls in adult jobs, the loss of loved ones in the war — sacrifices made by everybody.
The Pearl Harbor attack will live forever with people who were alive during those war years.