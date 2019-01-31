We have found Sen. Roy Blunt to be a sound thinker with wisdom in his thinking. He reinforced those opinions in a network televised news show Sunday when he was interviewed about border security.
He said compromise is the essence of what Congress does, and “I think the American people are tired of watching the government where people get locked down for no reasons except maybe political reasons.” Sen. Blunt was in a conciliatory mood and could have been more blunt, but he played the calm and sensible hand in his comments. There was no name-calling or wild blame words in his remarks. Rather he was statesman-like to get his points across.
He said the president showed “real flexibility for a guy who’s not always that flexible” in agreeing to end the over 30 days of a partial government shutdown. He said the president has gotten more information about how you secure the border, about ways to do that. “We have consistently said that barriers were part of that . . .”
Four presidents have built barriers, Sen. Blunt explained, and said there is a way forward in funding government 100 percent. “I’ve always thought securing the border first made the most sense and then I think the other problems related to immigration are much easier to solve if people think that the government has done its fundamental job.”
He mentioned that there has been Democratic support for hundreds of miles of physical barriers at the southern border in the past. He pointed out that Speaker Pelosi has been for barriers in the past. “You know, the whole idea that somehow 650 or 700 miles of barriers are appropriate, but 702 miles are immoral — that is an incredibly interesting place to draw your line about what’s moral and what’s not moral. I think the debate got way too political.”
Sen. Blunt said he hopes the president doesn’t have to declare a national emergency to get the money to fund the wall. “If we do our job, he won’t have to go there,” Sen. Blunt said, in calling for an agreement.
The American public is not stupid. Both political parties are to blame for the lack of an agreement and Congress not moving forward on finding a solution to the immigration problem.