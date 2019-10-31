It has gone down as one of the most bizarre happenings in the history of Washington. A homeless young man found his way into city hall, slept there for a couple of weeks, used city vehicles for joyriding, ate employees’ food and helped himself to any petty cash that he could find.
The 25-year-old entered a guilty plea to felony charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. His plea bargaining resulted in a sentence of five years’ supervised probation and he was charged with misdemeanor stealing.
Perhaps the worst punishment he received was he qualified for a front page story in the Weekend Missourian, with his picture and complete details of his city hall experience and sentence. His picture looks like a young man who lives next door, clean cut and not looking like the criminal type.
He was arrested after he drove a city vehicle in a reckless manner. When he was arrested, Justin Beckmann admitted to his life of living at night in the city engineer’s office.
His arrest ended the mystery of “strange things” happening in the city engineer’s office. Staff members noticed things were moved around, food items were missing and evidence of tampering with the office. Once the mystery unfolded, city officials understood why vehicle keys had been moved and gasoline was needed in some vehicles more often.
The guilty party undoubtedly enjoyed his city lodging and joyriding in city vehicles. This adventure had a comfortable air about it for him, even with food and petty cash.
The city has taken steps so this type of caper won’t happen again. This city hall night invasion belongs in a special place in local history, or is it just a sign of the times?
When it comes to crimes today, anything can happen!