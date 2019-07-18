Who can afford that kind of a fine?
Facebook apparently can.
It is reported that the Federal Trade Commission has levied the $5 billion fine on Facebook for allegedly violating consumer privacy rules.
First to report the fine was The Wall Street Journal last Friday. Now multiple media outlets have heard the same news from sources.
Of particular interest to the FTC, reportedly, has been the question whether Facebook violated a 2011 agreement it made regarding the sharing of user data. If the fine holds up, it would be the largest privacy-related fine in the FTC’s history.
DigitalNewsDaily said some policymakers in Washington don’t think $5 billion is a large enough penalty for a company of Facebook’s size and wealth. The chairman of the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee said “it won’t make them think twice about their responsibility to protect user data.”
In the first quarter, Facebook received more than $15 billion in revenue while the company’s total worth is in the range of $580 billion.
There are many Americans who agree with the lawmaker who said the fine is not large enough.