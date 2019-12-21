With plans for a new swimming pool in the news of late, we glanced back to 1936 when Washington’s first swimming pool opened — 83 years ago.
The new pool is expected to be ready by 2021.
The year 1936 had to be one of the most eventful years in Washington history. The city auditorium opened in January 1936, the bridge over the Missouri River opened in May, and the pool opened in July of that year.
Looking at 1936 issues of The Missourian, the projects completed that year were amazing, considering it all happened at the height of the Great Depression era.
We will dwell mainly on the pool, since the city council has moved forward on the project by hiring Landmark Contract Management, Inc., Fenton, as the city’s overall manager of the design and construction. The new pool cost has been estimated at $3.5 million. The present pool was expanded some years ago and other improvements were made over the years. The city certainly got its money’s worth out of the present pool.
In 1936, the initial pool project was estimated to cost $43,100. The contractor was I. E. Millstone Construction Co., St. Louis, the low bidder. There was only one other bidder, Adam F. Rau & Son, Washington, which submitted a bid of $54,140. However, the final cost ended up at about $48,000. That total included the change house, wading pool, walkways, roadway, parking and landscape grading. The engineering firm, Sverdrup & Parcel, had estimated the cost at $36,363.
The pool had been referred to as a WPA (Works Progress Administration) project. However, only $17,170 was a WPA federal grant. The city issued $20,000 in bonds and the rest of the cost was paid out of city funds, including some money from the new bridge fund. In 1939, the WPA was renamed the Work Projects Administration.
Work started on the new pool in late February 1936. Plans called for the pool to open in June 1936. However, it didn’t open until July 12. The opening had many side events, with an estimated 4,500 people in attendance, with 437 paid pool admissions.
The first manager of the pool was Eugene Sipple. The first chief lifeguard was Kenny Barklage. The pool hours were 2 to 10 p.m., seven days a week. It was open for special uses four mornings a week, such as for swimming lessons.
It is interesting to note that the swimming pool at the Diamonds Inn and Restaurant, just off of Highway 66, opened in May 1936. Louis Eckelkamp was the business manager of the Diamonds.
The new Missouri River bridge opened to traffic in May 1936, with Missouri Secretary of State Dwight H. Brown the main speaker. He represented the governor, who was unable to attend. Opening day there were 1,597 vehicles that traveled southbound, and 1,447 northbound. Tolls at the bridge averaged $111.30 the first five days. A luncheon at the city auditorium followed the dedication with 300 people in attendance.
One other thing of note that happened in 1936 was that Bob Waldran, one of the best athletes ever at Washington High School, set a new state record in the javelin throw with a toss of 202 feet, 5 inches. The national high school record was 205 feet, 1.25 inches. He was valedictorian of his class.
The year 1936 stands out in city of Washington history.