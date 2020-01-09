There are city of Union residents who say it’s about time the municipality has a city hall. Well, it’s coming and it should be ready by October of this year. It will be the first dedicated city hall Union has had.
That’s difficult to believe but it’s true. The city has shared space in the city auditorium for as long as most Union residents can remember. The new stand-alone city hall is in a prime location downtown and should prove to be an accessible building for Union residents. The site was occupied by the old Fricks Market.
City staff will have a much improved building to work in, and that’s just as important as being accessible to the public.
It will have 12,000 square feet and will house administration offices, the collector’s office, engineering, board of aldermen’s room, court, meeting room and support facilities.
City officials have been studying city hall needs since 2017. As City Administrator Russell Rost said, it’s not a “Taj Mahal” and has been designed to be functional rather that an aesthetic showplace.
When most city offices were moved to the city auditorium, it was viewed as a temporary situation. That temporary status was long-lived.
The new city hall is something to look forward to and be proud of.