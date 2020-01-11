Union’s city administrator, Russell Rost, plans to retire from that position in October 2020 after 13 years of serving the people of that city.
The good news is that he is considering continuing in government in another role, perhaps running for an elective office on the county level.
Rost has served Union during a growth decade and has performed his duties well. A city administrator in a growth city is tasked with many responsibilities. Rost has met the many challenges in a competent manner.
A city administrator can’t please everybody, but Rost’s performance record is one that is laudable.
We were glad to learn he is thinking of remaining in the government field. His experience gives him excellent qualifications that often are lacking in candidates for public office.
We wish him well in whatever role he may seek, and offer him a premature thanks for his service to the people of Union.