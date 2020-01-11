Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.