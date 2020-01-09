The momentum on discussions of the operation of St. Louis Lambert International Airport now is tilted toward a regional approach — at least that seems to be the latest movement. Since privatization apparently is dead and buried, city of St. Louis officials will listen to other ideas for the future of the airport, according to reports.
The regional operation has mentioned Franklin County as a possible participant.
We believe Franklin County belongs in the discussion because we are among the counties surrounding the airport and with a population that now is more than 100,000, the St. Louis airport is vital to interests here. Industries, businesses and residents depend on the airport.
It’s important to our economy because we have industries that not only have national sales but international as well. We have residents of the county who are employed by St. Louis businesses and industries that require them to travel by air.
There is no solid regional plan as of now, but discussions are ongoing and the East-West Council of Governments, which has authority over regional projects that involve federal dollars (or more correctly our dollars paid in taxes), has been mentioned as a participant. One plan discussed was for a regional sales tax, but that has not been advanced to the point that it is near definite.
To dismiss Franklin County as a participant by saying a tax would not be approved by voters is premature. That may be right. It could be wrong. The people should have the opportunity to vote on any financing proposal for regional operation.
At any rate, Franklin County should be a participant in the discussions. To not be a participant would be an injustice to citizens. And if it gets to that point, let the people decide on any financing plan that may be advanced.