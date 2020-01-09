Washington is on the way to being certified as a POW/MIA City. It will join Franklin County in the designation, the purpose of which is to publicly remember the sacrifices made by the servicemen and -women who were prisoners of war or missing in action in all the wars fought by Americans. Franklin County became the first county in the nation to be so designated.
The program in Missouri is coordinated by the POW/MIA Museum at Jefferson Barracks. The museum is nearing an opening date.
The Washington City Council approved a resolution Monday night to be part of the program. The meeting was attended by a number of veterans, including members of the Washington chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association, who made the original request to the city more than two years ago.
Terry Sullentrup, a Vietnam War veteran and member of the local post of the VFW, representing all local veterans, made a presentation to the council, explained the purpose of the designation and asked for city support.
With final approval, the city will fly the POW/MIA flag at appropriate places. The flag is a symbol of the pledge of “You Are Not Forgotten.”
The resolution received unanimous support from the council. The long delay in giving approval was partly due to a change in park directors. The original request was referred to the parks director, and then passed on to the new director.
Congress in 1998 designated the third Friday of September as National POW/MIA Recognition Day, one of six days that federal law requires the POW/MIA flag be flown at all places designated by the U.S. Secretary of Defense.
The service organizations are not sure how many military personnel from this area were POWs or listed as missing in action in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War, or in any other wars or conflicts Americans fought in. But the veterans believe strongly those POWs and those listed as missing in action should not be forgotten. Because of how some POWs were treated, and knowledge of that, created as much fear as being killed in action in the minds of some troops in the line of fire.
By supporting the remembrance of POWs and the missing in action personnel, the Washington City Council has joined other cities in recognizing their sacrifices and helping to ensure a lasting memory of them.